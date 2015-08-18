New Music - Why Not? by the Tom Wright Trio

The Tom Wright Trio has announced an August 1 release date for Why Not?, an album recorded as a live set at Blue House Productions, Kensington, Maryland. On the album Wright plays a 10-string electric mandolin in a trio setting with Blake Meister on bass and Leland Nakamura on drums.
About the project, Wright told us, "This release is the audio from that performance, remastered for clarity and balance. My YouTube channel now has the video with remastered audio. I enjoyed the challenge of being the main harmony instrument in a trio, taking advantage of the larger pitch range of my 10-string. The set includes six originals, and two covers, the final tune being a jazzy baião by Jovino Santos Neto.
Listen
From the album, the opening track "Why Not?"
Track Listing
- Why Not?
- Too Late
- Deadline City
- Halftone Poem
- Catbird Calypso
- Blue Iz Mir
- Jupiter Jam
- Pontapé
Additional Information