  • Northfield Airloom Tūra & Tūra DLX Cases Announced

    Northfield Airloom Tūra & Tūra DLX Cases

    MARSHALL, MICH. — Northfield Mandolins has released an informational page for their new Airloom Tūra & Tūra DLX carbon fiber cases that have been spotted accompanying select Northfield mandolins for sale from their retail partners.

    NOTE: the pricing listed on the Northfield web site, currently listed as starting at $650, is a special introductory pricing. A case cover is in the plans with an expected availability date late 2022.

    Specs, Features

    Structural Design

    Shell ﻿Material: Carbon Fiber

    Tūra DLX: 3K woven carbon fiber with clear coat

    Tūra: Uni-directional plain carbon fiber with Metallic Black or Seafoam Green enamel.

    Arched top with significant room for bridge height (for most mandolin neck angles.) Flatter bottom shell to minimize overall thickness, reduced storage and carry size.

    Weight: 5.5 lbs. (Stronger + nearly half the weight of Northfield's previous deluxe oblong fiberglass case).

    Interior

    Fit: Universally shaped cavity accommodates both "A & F" styles and accommodates left-handed models.

    Foam

    • Thickness @ endpin: 2 3/8"
    • Thickness @ waist: 1 3/4"

    Fabric

    • Tūra DLX: Vintage Green Crushed Silk Velvet
    • Tūra: "Pinot Red" Crushed Velvet (think magenta-infused burgundy)

    Storage: One large case pocket, access underneath neck rest.

    Dimensions

    • Body cavity depth @ endpin 2 1/8"
    • Interior length (peghead to endpin): 28 3/4"
    • Interior Width @ widest point: 10 1/4"

    Special Features

    Fits all Northfield "A & F" style models, except Calhoun.

    Accommodates most instruments pre-fitted with a Tone Gard. (Please note: the foam will be stiff at first and the fit will be tight. Over some usage/storage the foam will soften enough to make the fit more relaxed. To avoid any impressions that could be left by this accessory, DO NOT store a newly finished (especially those with a spirit varnish) instrument with a Tone Gard inside a tight-fitting case for long periods of time.

    Exterior

    Latches

    • Tūra DLX: Draw latch, spring-loaded.
    • Tūra: Traditional Briefcase style latch.

    Handle: Genuine Leather.

    Feet: Heavy-duty polyurethane material; installed with threaded inserts for easy replacement.

    Dimensions

    • Case thickness/height (including feet and taken at highest point of the arch) 6 1/2"
    • Total Length: 30 1/4"
    • Exterior width: 14" @ widest point

    Special Features

    • Fitted with D-rings and comes with backpack straps for easy carrying.
    • Poly Vinyl gasket for thermal and moisture protection.

    Additional Information


    1. Chris Gray's Avatar
      Chris Gray - Yesterday, 6:45pm
      It sure looks a lot like another popular case brand....
    1. joh's Avatar
      joh - Yesterday, 8:03pm
      This looks like a very classy case. And compared to the Airloom "Recurve", surely there must be functional benefits to this case. That said, on first impression, I still much prefer the look of the Recurve. In particular, the materials, textures, and color options of the Recurse are more appealing than the glossy and teal finish of the Tura.
    1. Jill McAuley's Avatar
      Jill McAuley - Today, 3:44am
      Love that seafoam green case! Wish these had been out when I was buying a case to fly home with my Girouard a couple of years ago, I would've been all over one!
    1. DougC's Avatar
      DougC - Today, 8:22am
      The 'Seafoam' model has a different latch. I'm a big fan of 'subway handles', or at least some way to hold it upright in a vertical position witch would require some 'feet' on the bottom end.
      They are about 5.5 lbs however and that's a big deal for me.
    1. Ray(T)'s Avatar
      Ray(T) - Today, 8:34am
      The black one looks much the same as my 198? Calton - except for the carbon fibre finish and the latches (how I hate those latches!).

      5.5lb doesn’t sound heavy to me. The Calton wighs in at 7lb 10oz.
    1. sblock's Avatar
      sblock - Today, 3:57pm
      Sure looks to be a Hoffee-inspired case with an Ikea-inspired name!