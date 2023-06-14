New Music - Glad All Over, by Tom Wright

WASHINGTON, D.C. — Tom Wright and The Tom Wright Trio have announced the release of their new recording Glad All Over.
About the project Wright told us, "This collection of tunes reflects my influences. Three covers of tunes I played with the 70s band Grits, a Beatles song, a Keith Jarrett tune from the 70s, a selection from J.S. Bach, and a recent John Scofield tune show where I come from. Where I have arrived is the result of those influences, a long career in classical music, and an effort to develop jazz viola.
"Experience from my early guitar days, and what I learned working on jazz repertoire, translate to a voice using 10-string mandolin. This instrument acts like a guitar but the notes are familiar to a viola and violin player.
"Aided by Blake Meister on upright bass and Leland Nakamura on drums, the album begins and ends in the 70s, with the title cut, the song 'Glad All Over' opening the set, and Keith Jarrett's 'Long As You Know You're Living Yours' concluding."
Listen
From the recording, the track "As the World Grits."
Track Listing
- Glad All Over
- You Do It
- Beef the Diver
- Can't Dance
- For No One
- As the World Grits
- Suite for Cello No. 6 in D Major. BWV 1012: Sarabande
- 'Long As You Know You're Living Yours
