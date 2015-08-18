Crossrock Case Company Announces New Fiberglass Mandolin Case

Dimensions Share by Both Cases

Item specs: 74cm x 35cm x 14cm (29.15 x 13.75" x 5.5")

Package dimensions: 38cm x 18cm x 86cm (15" x 7.1" x 34")

Net weight: 2.55kg (5.62lb)

Shipping weight: 3.5kg (7.7lb)

Model Number CRF2020MAF - A and F Style

Overall length: 71.5cm (28.15")

Body length: 38cm (14.95")

Width at bridge: 26.5cm (10.45")

Max width: 28cm (11")

Depth at lower bout: 7cm (2.75")

Depth at bridge (max depth): 12cm (4.725")

Width at head: 12cm - 13cm (4.725" - 5.12")

Accessory compartment size: 9cm x 6cm x 3cm (3.55" x 2.36" x 1.18")

Model Number CRF2020MF - F Style

Overall length: 71.5cm (28.15")

Body length: 35cm (13.8")

Width at bridge: 26cm (10.25")

Depth at lower bout: 7cm (2.75")

Depth at bridge (max depth): 12cm (4.725")

Width at head: 12cm - 13cm (4.725" - 5.12")

Accessory compartment size: 9cm x 7cm x 3cm (3.55" x 2.75" x 1.18")

The Improvements

Additional Information

— Crossrock Case Company has announced the availability of two new fiberglass mandolin cases: one designed for both A and F style, and another specific to F style mandolins, both availalbe in four different colors.At the time of this news Crossrock has indicated the price could still vary but should be in the neighborhood of $289 for the Universal style while the F style should be $299. As with most of their products, a presale discount of 12% will apply. It's anticipated pre-sales will commence within the next week as soon as their website is updated with the new information.Of note, based on feedback from customers, both cases have been designed to fit mandolins with a Tone-Gard.*The universal style case fits A style mandolin better. For F style, the extra padding strip is necessary.*The F style case fits a Gibson F5 perfectly, for any smaller F style mandolins, the extra padding strip is necessary.redesigned to make it much curved. The more curved design makes the case stronger and more stable, as well as better fitting the mandolin. The curved design provides more room for the mandolin bridge and string area. The new mold also increases the space for the head, ensuring that different mandolin head shapes can fit.The new fiberglass mandolin case is applied with the new designed Crossrock molded alloy hinge which is stronger and thicker than ever. It is anti-rust and long lasting.improved from the material to design. There are two versions of the new module case. 1) The universal model fits A style and F style with the help of the removable padding strip. 2) The F model fits F style mandolin specifically. Especially perfectly fits Gibson F-5.improved from the crushed red velvet to the level 4 dye fixation lining material in dark green.like always, the new case also comes with the alloy TSA lock and backpack straps for musician's trip.should be a little bit heavior than the CRF1020 version since the whole shell is "fatter" than the old one.Feedback from our customers indicated the upper lid can be difficult to be lifted. In response, a small metal puller on the side wall of the upper lid, near the position of the handle will be added, so that musicians will be able to open the case easier. This improvement should be finished by September. The first batch of the case will not include this.TSA LockHinge detail