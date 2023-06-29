  • Northfield Announces New A5 Oval Hole Model

    MARSHALL, MICH. — Northfield Mandolins has announced the availability of their new A5 Special oval hole model. The new model has a handful of unique features that set it apart from Northfield's Standard Series, including a master grade Italian spruce top, premium maple back, sides, and neck, spirit varnish finish, and Nugget tailpiece.

    Spec List

    • Top: Italian Alpine spruce
    • Back / Neck / Sides: Highly Figured Maple
    • Bridge / Fingerboard: Ebony
    • Tuners: Gotoh
    • Tailpiece: Nugget® designed by Mike Kemnitzer (Nickel Plated)
    • Binding: Single-Ply Tortoise Celluloid, Top and Back-Bound
    • Pickguard: Tortoise Celluloid
    • Nut Width: 1-1/8" (28mm)
    • Fingerboard Radius: 5.7" (145mm) at nut, 7.7" (196mm) at 20th fret
    • Finish: Spirit varnish
    • Color: Two different bursts, amber, Icelandic brown
    • Strings: Northfield Medium Phosphor Bronze
    • Case: Slate Grey Airloom "Recurve"
    • Price: $3,995

    The first A5 Oval Hole Model was just released this week, appearing in retail at The Mandolin Store, with The Music Emporium anticipating adding one to their inventory as early as today or tomorrow.

    Additional Information

    1. Glassweb's Avatar
      Glassweb - Jun-29-2023, 11:08am
      Love it... a winner to be sure... but the Nugget TP doesn't do it for me. They should go with their engraved James TP. Who wants to rub up against exposed string loops?
    1. keith.rogers's Avatar
      keith.rogers - Jun-29-2023, 11:58am
      Quote Originally Posted by Glassweb View Post
      Love it... a winner to be sure... but the Nugget TP doesn't do it for me. They should go with their engraved James TP. Who wants to rub up against exposed string loops?
      I kind of like the look, and it's the same as what they put on their A5 Special, presumably for some reason. I'd love to try one on my Kentucky, but at $125 it falls onto the wishes/horses pile.
    1. sgarrity's Avatar
      sgarrity - Jun-29-2023, 4:12pm
      That design is not at all attractive to me. The sound hole placement is hideous!
    1. keith.rogers's Avatar
      keith.rogers - Jun-29-2023, 5:48pm
      Quote Originally Posted by sgarrity View Post
      That design is not at all attractive to me. The sound hole placement is hideous!
      That 15th fret neck join plays havoc with the bridge placement when you're used to the old Gibsons, and the soundhole (I assume) is moved to accomodate for that, and given NF's focus on creating a specific sound, I assume it got there by putting it in a lot of other places first. I'll go with "different" on that look
    1. Paul Statman's Avatar
      Paul Statman - Jun-29-2023, 5:54pm
      Quote Originally Posted by Glassweb View Post
      Love it... a winner to be sure... but the Nugget TP doesn't do it for me. They should go with their engraved James TP. Who wants to rub up against exposed string loops?
      I agree. James or Gilchrist. The 15th fret join puts the bridge a little for north, too, IMO.
    1. Don Grieser's Avatar
      Don Grieser - Jun-29-2023, 6:29pm
      Quote Originally Posted by sgarrity View Post
      That design is not at all attractive to me. The sound hole placement is hideous!
      What were they thinking? The sunburst pattern emphasizes the wrongness of the placement.

      Look at the Collings oval in the mandocafe banner above. Much more pleasing than this.
    1. Jim Roberts's Avatar
      Jim Roberts - Jun-29-2023, 6:31pm
      Quote Originally Posted by Glassweb View Post
      Love it... a winner to be sure... but the Nugget TP doesn't do it for me. They should go with their engraved James TP. Who wants to rub up against exposed string loops?
      Suggest not wearing a sweater while playing mandolin with that tailpiece. The string loops can wreak havoc on your right sleeve when the material catches on the string loops.
    1. Melt_in_the_Sun's Avatar
      Melt_in_the_Sun - Jun-29-2023, 6:32pm
      I think it looks pretty good. I bet it looks more "normal" from the players position, since you'll be looking down at the gap between the top and elevated fretboard.

      The nugget tailpiece is pretty slick functionally - I have one on my Octolindo OM. I guess it would be a negative if you stick your arm right on top of the tailpiece.
    1. Glassweb's Avatar
      Glassweb - Jun-29-2023, 11:41pm
      Quote Originally Posted by Jim Roberts View Post
      Suggest not wearing a sweater while playing mandolin with that tailpiece. The string loops can wreak havoc on your right sleeve when the material catches on the string loops.
      Yes... that's the problem. If you're wearing long sleeves they'll get hung up and/or shredded a bit...
    1. Tighthead's Avatar
      Tighthead - Jun-30-2023, 7:59am
      Quote Originally Posted by Glassweb View Post
      Yes... that's the problem. If you're wearing long sleeves they'll get hung up and/or shredded a bit...
      I have an A-5 Special with that tailpiece and since I put my arm right on the tailpiece a McClung OTP arm rest takes care of it nicely.
    1. Charles E.'s Avatar
      Charles E. - Jun-30-2023, 10:06am
      What kind of bracing does it have? X-braced?
    1. Mandolin Cafe's Avatar
      Mandolin Cafe - Jun-30-2023, 10:12am
      Lateral brace.
    1. Jim Roberts's Avatar
      Jim Roberts - Jun-30-2023, 10:59am
      Tailpiece aside, who knows…it might sound incredible and isn’t that what it’s all about?

      Cheers.
    1. pheffernan's Avatar
      pheffernan - Jun-30-2023, 11:06am
      I’m curious to learn if there is demand for a new $4,000 oval in today’s mandolin market.
    1. joh's Avatar
      joh - Jun-30-2023, 11:21am
      I'm very interested to hear how this mandolin sounds.

      Quote Originally Posted by pheffernan View Post
      I’m curious to learn if there is demand for a new $4,000 oval in today’s mandolin market.
      The recent batch of Kimble oval hole mandolins sold like hot cakes. Last week a Gilchrist oval hole sold for (if I remember correctly) $8000 after being listed for only a day or so. I also believe builders are increasingly experimenting with construction techniques for oval instruments and as a result we're getting better and more diverse sounding oval hole mandolins.

      It also helps that players like Compton, Reischman, and Marlin are starting to play these instruments more regularly.
    1. Charles E.'s Avatar
      Charles E. - Jun-30-2023, 11:46am
      The Northfield oval is in the same price range as the Collings oval mandolin, it would be interesting to play both side by side.
    1. Clement Barrera-Ng's Avatar
      Clement Barrera-Ng - Jun-30-2023, 2:00pm
      Quote Originally Posted by pheffernan View Post
      Im curious to learn if there is demand for a new $4,000 oval in todays mandolin market.
      Looks like it's already sold, so there's your answer

      I'm curious how this one sounds like alongside one of Northfield's F2. Hopefully there'll be a video or a sound clip out soon.
    1. Jeff Hildreth's Avatar
      Jeff Hildreth - Jun-30-2023, 7:50pm
      NPA, I'll pass.
    1. mandolin breeze's Avatar
      mandolin breeze - Jul-03-2023, 8:00am
      Quote Originally Posted by sgarrity View Post
      That design is not at all attractive to me. The sound hole placement is hideous!

      Ugggg . . . looks like some kind of AI design
    1. Marcus CA's Avatar
      Marcus CA - Jul-04-2023, 10:00pm
      Quote Originally Posted by joh View Post
      I'm very interested to hear how this mandolin sounds.
      Me, too. So far, there don't seem to be any demo videos of it yet. I expect that they'll be out soon, though. The one that Northfield put out for its f-hole counterpart a few months ago sounded pretty good. https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=5yVa-D0QbKg

      Also, I'm confused by the name of the model. I thought that mandos with oval-holes were A4 or F4 and mandos with f-holes were A5 or F5.