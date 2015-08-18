  • New Music from Acoustic Disc - Slapback, Josh Pinkham and Jerry Thommason

    Slapback - Josh Pinkham and Jerry Thommason

    PORT TOWNSEND, WASH. — Acoustic Disc has announced the digital release of Slapback, recorded in Dawg Studios in 2007.

    Slapback Deluxe Edition is an expanded version of the multi-generational musical portrait of contemporary mandolin virtuoso Josh Pinkham and his grandfather, tenor guitar expert Jerry Thomasson. Descendants of the great Texas fiddle champion, Benny Thomasson, Josh (great-grandson) and Jerry (son) romp through vibrant renditions of traditional swing, fiddle and modern jazz gems plus three Pinkham originals.

    Listen

    From the recording, "Limerock."



    Track Listing

    • Cold Frosty Morn
    • Bluesette
    • Limerock
    • Ain't Misbehavin'
    • Angeline the Baker
    • Joshin'
    • Dinah
    • Sally Goodin'
    • Sweet Georgia Brown
    • I Might as Well
    • Albuquerque Turkey
    • Slipped Disc

    Bonus tracks (previously unissued)

    • Leather Britches
    • Minor Swing
    • Angeline the Baker (alternate take)
    • Slapback (alternate take)

