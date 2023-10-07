Great Lakes Music Camp Announces Lineup For 5th Annual Lakeshore Camp

John Reischman

Don Julin

Ethan Setiawan

Jeremy Kittel

Jason Wheeler

Todd Phillips

Bruce Ling

Jane Rothfield

Hayes Griffin

Stash Wyslouch

Tim Stafford

Bill Evans

Zoe Guigueno

Missy Raines

Kevin Gills

Evie Ladin

Keith Billik

Nate Roberts

Emerald Rae

Pam Phillips

Bob Phillips

— Registration has begun for the Great Lakes Music Camp (GLMC), a four-day acoustic music symposium held at Camp Blodgett Loeks Retreat Center (West Olive, MI) October 5-8, 2023.Early Bird Registration just completed for previous year's campers and several packages sold out in less than 1 hour for the 5th consecutive year.Today the camp launches to the public and various packages are available with a refundable deposit at the camp website linked at the end of this announcement.This year's instructors include several Grammy-nominated and industry-award winning artists from the United States and Canada. The international scope of the event has drawn "campers" from the United States, United Kingdom, Canada, and Eastern Europe. A complete list of the instructors and performers appears on the camp website linked below.Great Lakes Music Executive Director, Jason Wheeler noted, "The reach, interest, and testimonials from previous years' attendees have really left a huge impression on myself and our team. We've reached a point where we can confidently say we are spreading traditional music across the globe. We're doing it in an engaging way, in a remarkable setting and I hope this year's attendees will thrive at camp. If you're coming to GLMC 2023 you are going to experience a tradition, a culture, and a diverse community of music lovers that will inspire you and connect you to a network of the finest acoustic musicians on today's scene."This year's GLMC will offer guitar, mandolin, banjo, fiddle, bass, vocal and songwriting instruction, music-industry podcasts, performances, and band classes. Beginner, intermediate, and advanced tracks will be available. The camp will include workshops, lessons, hosted jams, and concerts through the extended weekend in the bluegrass, old-time, swing, folk, and Americana styles.Additional camp features include a youth scholarship program, VIP reception, a benefit concert open to the public, organic and locally-grown gourmet food, affordable hostel lodging option, hiking, and beach activities.Great Lakes Music unveiled the single-day Great Lakes Music Youth Academy last year with a specific curriculum for middle school and high school-aged students with orchestra/band experience. This addition to GLMC 2023 brings more than 30 students of various schools through West Michigan together with the Great Lakes Music staff for specialized instruction, performances, and discussions in a full-day immersion of traditional music. More information on Great Lakes Music Youth Academy (held Saturday October 7, 2023) can be found at the Great Lakes Music website.The GLMC has partnered with local nonprofit The Grand River Watershed Arts/Music Council (GRWAMC) who will serve as the fiduciary for the event for the fifth year.A benefit concert on Saturday, October 7 will raise money for GRWAMC. Concert details will be revealed in September. GLMC is actively seeking sponsors for the benefit concert."Our mission is to perpetuate traditional music in West Michigan. Our goal is to make that happen in a memorable way and we do that by offering a unique experience for our campers where the instructors are accessible. GLMC 2023 is going to offer our campers the chance to immerse themselves in the music they love. I am humbled by the excitement we've received and look forward to facilitating memories and valuable musical experiences for our campers for years to come."Founded in 2017, The Great Lakes Music Camp (GLMC) serves as a music education resource within the West Michigan community. The organization offers workshops, lessons, performances, youth scholarship programs, and classes featuring world-touring musicians and instructors. We strive to create highly interactive musical experiences and hope to be a source of inspiration to our "campers." We do this in the name of tradition and with respect for those who came before us. The GLMC is committed to passing on this history because we believe in the healing power of music.