  • New Music - Mr Sun Plays Duke Ellington's Nutcracker Suite

    Published on Oct-03-2023 7:00am Views: 2108
    Mr Sun Plays Duke Ellington's Nutcracker Suite

    Mr Sun has announced a December 1 release for their new project, Mr Sun Plays Duke Ellington's Nutcracker Suite on Adhyâropa Records, available for pre-order from their Bandcamp website.

    On this new recording, the quartet of Darol Anger, fiddle; Joe Walsh, mandolin; Grant Gordy, guitar and Aidan O'Donnell, bass reinterpret the legendary Ellington/Strayhorn Nutcracker Suite, bringing this monumental reimagining of the iconic Tchaikovsky piece into the acoustic string band world.

    Tchaikovskys Nutcracker Suite contains some of the most beloved and familiar melodies in the Western world. Mr Sun has seized upon the inspiration of Duke Ellingtons brilliant, sly, and urbane re-interpretation of Tchaikovsky's Suite, recorded in 1960 to universal acclaim.

    Mr Sun took the opportunity to salute and re-invent this wildly multi-faceted work anew through the lens of the American String Band, a musical format which encompasses myriad styles and is engaged in a marathon upheaval of innovation and expansion. In Mr Sun's new reading, the pieces of the Suite range from close interpretations of Billy Strayhorns original charts to intense extrapolations based on the spirit of the material.

    From the recording, the first single release, "Pea Shooter Parade."



    Track Listing

    • Overture
    • Pea Shooter Parade (March)
    • Reedy Rootin Tootin Pipey Gripey Waltz (Dance Of The Reed-Pipes)
    • Yangtze Dawdle (Danse Chinoise)
    • Sugared Rum? Spare Me! (Dance Of The Sugar Plum Fairy)
    • Entr'acte
    • Shovasky's Transmogrifatron (Ballet Snow Scene)
    • (Don't) Walk On The Flowers (Waltz Of The Flowers)
    • 100% Arabica (Arabian Dance)
    • Russian Fox Chase (Trepak)

    Mr Sun will premiere the work at the Freshgrass Festival at Mass/MOCA in September of 2023, concurrent with the release of the recording. The Project was generously underwritten by the Freshgrass Foundation.

    Comments
    1. A-board's Avatar
      A-board - Oct-03-2023, 7:42am
      Cant wait to see this as live performance. Watching these brilliant musicians interact as they play is always a treat.
    1. CES's Avatar
      CES - Oct-03-2023, 9:45am
      Oh, WOW!!
    1. Paul Statman's Avatar
      Paul Statman - Oct-03-2023, 5:27pm
      Eclectified!
    1. Mike Marshall's Avatar
      Mike Marshall - Oct-04-2023, 12:20am
      There goes my brother in sound again!
      Thanks guys. Beautifully done
    1. John Soper's Avatar
      John Soper - Oct-04-2023, 3:10pm
      Spectacular! Can't wait for the full release.
    1. tuhker's Avatar
      tuhker - Oct-04-2023, 5:01pm
      Sweet!
    1. Jim Garber's Avatar
      Jim Garber - Oct-05-2023, 7:56am
      Wonderful virtuosic playing!
    1. Drew Egerton's Avatar
      Drew Egerton - Oct-05-2023, 8:42am
      I really cannot get enough of Mr Sun and Joe K Walsh lately. This is killer! Can't wait for the vinyl to arrive!