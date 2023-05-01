Introducing Chapman Cases, Premium Flight Instrument Cases Made in Bath UK

Specs

Made from reinforced GRP (fiberglass)

Fitted with a custom designed weather seal

Durable latches and a high quality leather handle

All cases fitted with the locks for a backpack system (purchased separately)

Can be fitted with D-rings for regular clip-on straps.

Inside, unlined measurements are 750 x 305 x 100mm for mandolin

Colors: orange, red, white, green, blue, pink, glitter green, glitter silver, glitter blue

Interior offered in red or silver crushed velvet

Pricing: £650 + Shipping for mandolin

Pricing: £750 + Shipping for guitar or banjo

Additional Infomation

— Chapman Cases, hand-crafted flight cases built in Bath, the brainchild of renowned UK banjo player Leon Hunt, has announced the resumption of production of their cases for mandolin, tenor and 5-string banjo, ukulele and guitar.Originally conceived as a one-person operation in 2017, the company enjoyed a brief but energetic takeoff before pausing business due to the pandemic.Flash forward to 2023 and a chance encounter at a local bluegrass jam, Hunt meets Icelandic musician Bragi Olafsson and luthier Gary Leddington. The three immediately hit it off and begin talking cases. A few weeks later Chapman Cases is moving forward again and building cases.Chapman Cases fills a hole in the UK and European market, offering premium quality, lightweight instrument flight cases that boast a water-resistant and highly resilient GRP shell to protect high end instruments. From classy black and white to bright and bold orange or even the glitz of sparkling glitter, their cases are simple and elegant and can be customized to suit individual tastes.Mandolins cases are suitable for all popular mandolin models as well as ukulele and other similarly sized instruments as measurements are taken of the client's instrument and lined with form-hugging foam and crushed velvet to fit.