  • Sometimes the Case Tells the Story

    by
    Mandolin Cafe
    Published on Oct-10-2023 7:00am Views: 3832
    22 Comments Comments
    From our Post a Photo your Stickered Cases thread, photo courtesy member RichieK.

    Musicians are fond of obsessing over their favorite accessories: strings, picks, straps, tuners, humidifiers, microphones and more. With this in mind we contacted a number of folks in the community to hear their stories involving their favorite mandolin cases. Vintage or new, flight worthy or gig bag, a good story, or a chance to hear about a personal favorite.

    The responses surprised and amused us. We really enjoyed hearing these stories and think you may too, and if you have your own, please add it in the comment section.

    — Scott Tichenor

    David Grisman

    David Grisman is a musical legend and the newest inductee into the IBMA Hall of Fame. This week his Acoustic Disc is observing the 50th anniversary of Old & in the Way's gig at San Franciscos Boarding House which produced the original LP. To celebrate, they're offering a $5 discount on Live at the Boarding House, featuring Vassar Clements, Jerry Garcia, David Grisman, John Kahn and Peter Rowan, a 4-CD length download which includes all 4 sets from October 1 and 8, 1973.

    Years ago I found a unique Gibson F-12 with a natural finish and an F-5 fingerboard. I remembered seeing several pictures of the great Dave Apollon playing such an instrument and suspected that this might be the very same one. So I bought it! When it arrived, I searched all over for any evidence of Mr. Apollon's ownership. I looked at the label, under the tailpiece and truss rod cover, but alas, nothing. I also knew from the photos that Dave had removed the 27th fret to give greater access to that ultra high G# note (28th fret) but that fret wasn't missing on this instrument. Still, I hung on to the belief that this was the same mandolin, as I had never seen or heard of another like it, and from all other appearances it looked the same as the one in my photos.

    Several weeks later, I was photographing the mandolin in my back yard on a sunny day. The case was laid across the arms of a rather large lawn chair, and as I placed the instrument back in it, I saw, very clearly, the evidence I was hoping for — the imprint of two letters that had apparently been glued on the side and removed, to the right of the handle — DA! Upon closer inspection, I noticed that the 27th fret was slightly larger than the other frets, so I assumed the original fret had been removed by Dave and later replaced. I decided to remove it in his honor, and now I'm able to play that highest G#! The mandolin and case are now in Phoenix, Arizona at the Musical Instrument Museum, as part of my collection that will be featured in a new special exhibit, Acoustic America, which opens on November 10.

    Sometimes the case tells the story!

    Dave Appollon's mandolin case now owned by David Grisman


    Dave Appollon

    Tony Williamson

    Tony Williamson is the owner and operator of Mandolin Central. Collector, dealer, a legendary musician and historian, he is one of the authorities on all things about early Gibson mandolins. His Breaking News blogging series, often featured on this site, is a must read for those interested in the history of Lloyd Loar.

    Elegance. Refinement. Style. The 1923 Lloyd Loar F-5 case. Clearly, the "Stradivarius of the Mandolin" needs the Rolls Royce of cases.

    In 1922, Gibson challenged the men and women at Geib and Schaefer Cases in Chicago, Illinois, to create the perfect case for the "Master Model" mandolin. The result? The "Faultless SP #440," a "silk plush-lined combination case of lightweight three-ply, cross-grain veneer covered with 'black seal art-leather' with compartments for music roll and rack, strings, etc. $37.50."

    The Emerald Green interior of the first 150 cases showcased the "Gibson Cremona Brown" finish to spectacular advantage. (In new Gibson Manager Harry Ferris cost cutting rampage of 1924, the liner was changed to red velour).

    Charles Barnes, a dapper mandolinist from Vermont, took great pride in this F-5. Whether music lesson, orchestra rehearsal or concert, he would arrive in his Packard Roadster, emerge dressed in Brooks Brothers' finest with this case in hand. Releasing the latches, he would reveal this gorgeous 1923 F-5, roll of music, music stand, "The Gibson" strings and an assortment of tortoise shell picks. Years later, I was living in Louisville, Kentucky, playing in the Bluegrass Alliance. Legendary luthier Harry Sparks, without whom I could have never made this life-changing acquisition, added a serious directive: "This mandolin requires great dignity. Before you even open the case, wash your hands, cut your fingernails, remove belt buckles, harsh buttons. To play such an instrument is a great responsibility. You have ended your quest, but you have begun your stewardship."

    And so it has been for me, since that day, 50 years ago.

    Tony Williamson's Loar

    Dan Beimborn

    Dan Beimborn is the owner and operator of the Mandolin Archive, celebrating 20 years on the web this coming October 15. He was the first person on the internet to launch a mandolin website which was called "The Mandolin Pages." Dan provides technical support and system administration and miscellaneous programming tasks for the Mandolin Cafe.

    For me the best overall mandolin case is the Pegaus, made by Sam Gifford in Scotland.

    I've had mine now for close to 20 years. It has been home to two different Loars, a couple of 20s Gibson oval hole mandolins, and now is the main way my Wiens F5 travels with me.

    Sam's design looks great, with fantastic bright color finishes too. He's taken a lot of care with it, and all the little details are spot on. The feet all line up on the same plane and stay flat. The lid stays open on its own, and the metal rings that hold it in place will last forever. All the catches have stayed in perfect condition too.

    I have travelled extensively, and the extra protection has definitely been worth it. I particularly like the rounded edges and smooth curves/contours. I appreciate this design most when I am carrying on planes, buses, trains etc., confined spaces where you can't help but occasionally bump yourself with it. Other cases I've had tend to bruise my sides!

    I have a shoulder strap that I use in 2 D rings located on either side of the neck/body join. These allow me to carry it vertically, where it is very easy to balance it and fit through narrow spaces. This vertical carry also makes it look much smaller, and I've never had a flight attendant even give it a second look when I carry on into the cabin.

    Pegasus Mandolin Case

    Daniel Patrick

    Daniel Patrick is the host of the popular Mandolins and Beer Podcast, celebrating their 200th Episode soon. Since hearing Episode #1 the Mandolin Cafe has been an enthusiastic supporter of his work.

    My current favorite case is a Presto, which, unfortunately is no longer being made. It came with my 2012 Duff F5, and I can see why Paul used to put his mandolins in them!

    Since owning it in 2021 it's been dragged to nearly 450 gigs. It fits nicely in an overhead bin and while I'm not sure if my truck can drive over it, I feel my Duff is safe and sound inside the Presto! Bonus points for cool green plush interior and storage for my phone, wallet, sunglasses, leather man tool, Dudenbostel peg winder and multiple packs for strings and handfuls of picks!

    Presto Mandolin Case

    Bradley Klein

    Bradley Klein has written many of the Cafe's finest features, including two news releases that were subsequently picked up and quoted by the New York Times, Washington Post and many other news outlets: the announcement Chris Thile was taking over as host of A Prairie Home Companion for Garrison Keillor, and the sad news that Stan Jay of Mandolin Brothers had entered hospice. Bradley is currently the Morning Edition Host/ Reporter for National Public Radio's WLVR in Bethlehem, Penn.

    It was in the 1990s that I called my wife from Boston and told her I'd spotted a virtually unknown instrument on a storage shelf at the Music Emporium. A bass mandolin is rare enough, but just from the tail end, I could see this was a Vega cylinder-back mandobass made in Boston about 80 years earlier. Something I'd never heard of, or suspected existed. Long story short, it became a much-loved member of our home. And eventually I was able to lay my hands on an image of what may be the exact instrument, as the bass member of a quintet headed by Vega endorser, Giuseppe Pettine.

    Fast forward a few years to maybe, 2005. By that time I'd learned a bit about the distinctive Vega design, and when I saw a much smaller example in a violin store in Chicago it got my attention right away. The very top of the line model #207 cylinder-back mandolin, in excellent condition in its original, green silk-plush lined hard-shell case. In the case pocket, a single Neapolitan style pick with the name of Vega's endorser across the wide end: PETTINE.



    Adam Brown

    Adam Brown is a Pacific Northwest collector, trader, historian and mandolin aficionado often spotted on the Forum of this site. As a past owner of multiple Lloyd Loar mandolins and the work of many, many modern builders he offers a broad perspective.

    Cases, cases, cases, I guess I've owned just about every type and brand, vintage Gibson, vintage Calton, new Calton, Hoffee, Pegasus, Ameritage, Crossrock, Mark Leaf, Northfield, shaped, rectangular, oblong, too many to list!

    But after a lifetime of mandolins and cases it has come down to this: the three Ps. Practicality, Protection and Price. Something light in weight and durable, something that I feel safe using for shipments, something that fits and protects the mandolin's headstock and neck, something smaller in profile. Something I don't have to baby in terms of its appearance, something that doesn't cost a fortune, something that will easily fit in an overhead. Something that, if dropped, will allow the instrument to survive. Something water resistant. What to buy?

    All cases have pluses and minuses, but my current case of choice is the "original issue" Northfield Recurve in the grey tweed finish. For my needs this fits the bill perfectly, covers the three Ps and does so in a most handsome package. Remarkably, all three of my current mandolins, an F5, a two-point F-hole and an A4 snakehead fit perfectly in this case. I wouldn't want to have a truck run over it or be caught in a drenching downpour, but I feel more than confident of its protective qualities and its light weight and comfortable handle make walking around with it a pleasure. It currently sells for around $300. Northfield's new line of TURA cases looks very nice as well.

    Just for the record I also own one of the original release Crossrock fiberglass cases which has served me very well. One of their models may be a future purchase. A huge bang for the buck these Crossrocks,

    At the end of the day I get way more excited about what's inside the case than the case itself, but there's no doubt a durable, attractive case can make your life (and the life of your precious) all the better!

    Northfield Airloom Recurve

    Scott Napier

    The story of my case starts in the early days of Mandolin Cafe forums. It was the late 90s and conversations around cases back then were based around multi-colored fiberglass models made in Canada. I was scratching out a living as a full-time mandolin player with Larry Sparks & the Lonesome Ramblers and my desire for such a case at the time was overtaken by car payments and gas money. I looked to settle for a used Calton case. After-all, they seemed indestructible, so I could live with a scratch or two already on there.

    We were playing a show close to Knoxville, Tennessee and I happened upon a case for sale. After meeting the seller and checking out the case, I'd found what I was looking for. Overall it was in excellent condition, a classic black exterior with wine colored interior, though I didn't leave with it that day. We exchanged information and I said I'd think about it. Not long after, while visiting my grandparents, I announced it was time for a road trip! I have fond memories of driving them with me to Tennessee to pick up the case. This was New Year's Day in 1998, I was 21 years old.

    I wondered if the case was a knock-off Calton, or possibly a factory reject, because it didn't have an engraved name plate or any indication of branding whatsoever. At IBMA in Louisville in 1999 I passed by John Reischman in a busy hallway. John saw my case and said, "You've got a smooth finish Calton. That's what I use for my mandolin." That put a feather in my cap and sent me researching exactly what I had, and from the Cafe forums I tracked down Keith Calton's email, sending questions he could hopefully answer. I sent him pictures of the case, latches, handle, and all the differences from other Caltons I had seen out there. Mine was just a bit slimmer, smaller, and the interior design was different. I also once tried a friend's key on my latch and it wouldn't fit (red flags I thought at the time). Everyone thought my case was a fake. Keith replied to my email with excitement! He said that judging from the hardware the case dated between 1984-86 and was handmade by him in his garage workshop in England. He followed up with a handwritten letter and a couple of keys. At that time, his cases did not have serial numbers or even a logo. I was happy with this information.

    I carried the case just as it was for the next seven or eight years, then became interested in popular case covers on the market at the time, but discovered they wouldn't fit my slimmer model case. I started looking at alternatives, possibly having one custom made. I met a leather worker at an old school flea market in Clay City, Kentucky, talked to him about it the job, and found a piece of elk hide. He traced my case and said to come back in a month or two. He eventually presented me with the finished cover and a matching strap from the leftover leather.

    At first I wasn't sure if I actually liked the cover. On the one hand it appeared too fancy for my taste. I'd put it on for a while, then take it back off. Eventually it started to develop a patina and that natural, broken-in look, and molded itself to the case shape perfectly. I've had it on the case for years now and love it. My favorite thing about the cover is that it helps to keep the heat out. Sure, it looks cool, but it also serves a great purpose. I've gotten so many compliments on the cover and inquiries as to where I got it, I could have sold it a hundred times by now from folks asking to buy it. People tend to gravitate towards something handmade when everything is made by machines nowadays. I'm proud to say that it was also early inspiration for the beautiful Cody Cases. Cody Shuler, maker of Cody Cases, reached out to me on the idea of making a leather-bound mandolin case after seeing my cover with questions on how it's held up and such. (Highly recommend Cody's cases, too!) And naturally, of course, as most players do, I've looked at other newer cases for my main mandolin over the years, but deep down I'd always prefer my 1980's smooth finish handmade Keith Calton case. I've carried it for half my life now and just feel it's mine as much as I do my mandolin.

    Scott Napier

    Scott Tichenor

    I couldn't publish this without sharing my own story. I've owned just about every case on the market including several versions of Calton, Hoffee, Pegasus (one of only 3 carbon fiber models ever built) and many more, and while I appreciate what flight cases offer, they don't fit my needs or preferences.

    I've always loved the original Geib cases that came with Gibson mandolins. I recently acquired one of the finest I'd ever seen, an A model case with deep purple interior with an almost mint handle. I didn't even own an A mandolin but just had to have it. And what followed? A week later I found myself hunting down a 1923 Sheraton Brown snakehead I sold off the classifieds in 2009. An empty case needs a mandolin, right? Right? The seller agreed it was time for it to move on and it's now sitting in the Cafe office.

    So it's no surprise I was an instant fan of the Collings Traditional cases which are no longer manufactured. It will be the last modern case to house my 2001 Nugget Deluxe. Perfectly balanced in hand, a snug, safe fit, plush interior, a fit better that can be imagined, a compartment that stores a few extra Blue Chip Picks, string winder, wire cutters and business cards with room near the headstock for strings. The outside is sleek with a brilliant black finish. The heavy padded leather handle is comfortable in hand. Collings even made their own latches — only two on this case — and I find them superior to any other similar latch. It doesn't flop open when you lift the lid minus the mandolin. In short, it's everything I want, a bit of utter perfection, and a case I enjoy ever time its used. It's a Geib reincarnated for modern times with vast improvements and clear evidence of the genius that was the late Bill Collings.

    Being a fan of these, I recently bought a Collings Traditional A style case in the classifieds. A well known mandolin builder found out and begged me to sell it to him (he said it exceeded his expectations). I did, but only because I knew where another might be. I bought the second one a few days ago. I don't have a mandolin to fill it, and am not holding out hope that case is going to remain empty in the near future.

    Vintage Geib Case

    Collings Traditional F Case
    Comments 22 Comments
    1. RichieK's Avatar
      RichieK - Oct-10-2023, 8:38am
      I’m familiar with that case!
    1. addamr's Avatar
      addamr - Oct-10-2023, 9:12am
      I enjoyed the article. Thanks.

      Adam
    1. sidmando's Avatar
      sidmando - Oct-10-2023, 9:30am
      I would like to share a recent case-related experience, although it's not exactly relevant to the subject of this thread. However I believe it's something mando players should consider.

      I acquired a 1929 Gibson F-5 a couple years ago, and it came with its original red line case. I have thought a lot about buying a high-end modern case, like a Calton, but I decided against it for the following reason. While expensive modern cases undoubtedly provide better physical protection, it seems to me that they increase the likelihood of theft, which could offset the superior physical protection.

      I recently got some possible confirmation of my theory. I was robbed a few months ago. The thieves took my computer, my cell phone, my bluetooth speaker and some cash. And they left my mandolin which was sitting right out in the open in its old case. If it had been stored in an obviously expensive case, I seriously doubt I would still have the mandolin.

      Just some food for thought.
    1. Jim Garber's Avatar
      Jim Garber - Oct-10-2023, 9:41am
      Wonderful article! I bet you can have a sequel with others.
    1. Mando Esq's Avatar
      Mando Esq - Oct-10-2023, 10:45am
      Great stories!
    1. William Smith's Avatar
      William Smith - Oct-10-2023, 10:51am
      LOVES the cases and stories!
    1. jnikora's Avatar
      jnikora - Oct-10-2023, 11:29am
      In 2018, I took delivery of a LaBraid "Breton" mandolin (Brian Dean) and a Hoffee case custom fitted to it. It is unlike any mandolin I have ever seen before and Brian sent him scale drawings and measurements. It fits snugly!

      That Christmas Eve were traveling and staid in a hotel. In the morning I was dragging our stack of luggage with my right hand and carrying my mandolin in the left. I was backing through a fire door into the ramp when I caught my heel on a wrinkled weather mat and fell down on my back. The mandolin flew over my head and bounced across the concrete ramp. The mandolin was unscathed and still in perfect tune. A few scratches on the lid of the case but no real damage to the shell. It was expensive but worth very dime.

      Attachment 209860Attachment 209861
    1. rickbella's Avatar
      rickbella - Oct-10-2023, 12:45pm
      Excellent cases and case stories!
    1. danb's Avatar
      danb - Oct-10-2023, 3:37pm
      Quote Originally Posted by sidmando View Post
      I would like to share a recent case-related experience, although it's not exactly relevant to the subject of this thread. However I believe it's something mando players should consider.

      I acquired a 1929 Gibson F-5 a couple years ago, and it came with its original red line case. I have thought a lot about buying a high-end modern case, like a Calton, but I decided against it for the following reason. While expensive modern cases undoubtedly provide better physical protection, it seems to me that they increase the likelihood of theft, which could offset the superior physical protection.

      I recently got some possible confirmation of my theory. I was robbed a few months ago. The thieves took my computer, my cell phone, my bluetooth speaker and some cash. And they left my mandolin which was sitting right out in the open in its old case. If it had been stored in an obviously expensive case, I seriously doubt I would still have the mandolin.

      Just some food for thought.
      Great story!
    1. MikeEdgerton's Avatar
      MikeEdgerton - Oct-10-2023, 4:53pm
      Then there are those cases that you know have a story but you just don't know what it is
    1. Paul Statman's Avatar
      Paul Statman - Oct-10-2023, 10:54pm
      The Calton that came with my first F5 - a custom ordered Vanden was a smooth, unmarked brown one. Very heavy and heavy-duty. 1985 would put it at around the same time as Scott Napier's case. It's long gone now, and I wish I'd kept it.
    1. darylcrisp's Avatar
      darylcrisp - Oct-10-2023, 11:31pm
      very cool, fun thread. highly enjoyed this.

      d
    1. BradKlein's Avatar
      BradKlein - Oct-11-2023, 9:38am
      I took more of a 'case candy' approach than the other authors. I've found some pretty nice materials in vintage cases. Besides case keys and interesting picks, a number of tuning aids including the tiny harmonica style pitch pipes. Also photos, hand written sheet music, and of course those interesting woven 'straps' that look more like something off a fancy curtain!
    1. Nick Royal's Avatar
      Nick Royal - Oct-11-2023, 11:22am
      I had a nice A case for my 2AZ mandolin.The cat liked to sleep in it once in awhile.
      After awhile I noticed a smell; could never get rid of that smell and bought another case. That earlier case went to the Good Will.
    1. journeybear's Avatar
      journeybear - Oct-11-2023, 12:53pm
      My case history is a bit more prosaic, but still ... It's a story. When I acquired my late, lamented F-12 back in the late 70s, it came without a case. I had the option to get one, but not the wherewithal - the instrument was all I could afford. It did fit nicely into my backpack, a soft rucksack (forest green) by Class 5 with a fabric-and-drawstring closure (royal purple) at the top that fit neatly around the headstock - but while that was fine for conveying it on bikes and hikes and the occasional tree-climb (a completely different story for later, elsewhere), it wasn't very promising for day-to-day use. I kept my eye out for a solution, and one day it alit on a shirt box - clearly intended for something elegant, as it was considerably longer than typical. It was just about perfect in its dimensions. I found some bits of styrofoam to glue into place so as to keep it from slipping around in there, and even a few wooden shims which I glued so they would fit snugly to the heel of the neck. By the time I learned that wood-on-wood is not a good approach, the damage was done - the shims had worked several grooves into the wood. Cosmetic damage, to be sure, but damage nevertheless.

      This actually served me fairly well for a bit over a year. When I ended up back in New England, my luthier ordered a rectangular case, with godawful Day-Glo yellow-orange lining. I liked the shape and size, though, as it did not look like an instrument case, which seemed like a plus for anti-theft protection. It also served as furniture, depending on its attitude - a chair when on its side, a stool when on its end, a table when lying flat. And the black color lent itself to use as a hitchhiking sign, for which purpose I always carried a piece of chalk in the sundries pocket. I had plenty of fun over the years with making people guess what was inside - I think saxophone was the most common guess.

      I was sad to see it go when the mandolin got stolen. I was also sad to lose the tortoise shell pick my local luthier had fashioned from a shell he'd found while beachcombing. Oh, and I was also sad to lose the mandolin even though, after thrirty years of plenty of playing, it had still not opened up. My search for it led me to joining the Café, where I soon learned it was not a very good instrument, being made while Gibson's quality was in a slump. Still, I very much liked the look - all futuristic ray-gun style, as compared to the plain A I'd started with. Thanks to Café members, I learned that the sound of that oval hole no-frills mandolin was much more in keeping with my personal preferences. I kept my eye on eBay for my F-12, and also an A model, one of which I did find after a few months, a 1917 plain A. It did not have an OHSC, but a serviceable one. My 1916 H-2 mandola, which I'd bought in the interim, does have one such, with a glorious purple lining, and the instrument rings from inside the case. I hope that's a good thing. Finally, I do have two of those rectangular cases - not sure why - with the same horrid orange lining.I don't know whose idea that was; certainly not Gibson's. These pictures do no do it justice - er, injustice. It seems my camera is rejecting that color, says "P.U!" to that hue.

      Attachment 209897 Attachment 209899 Attachment 209892 Attachment 209893

      BTW, I found a mandolin case at the local Salvation Army. And for all of three bucks. Glad to have it, as I'd been using only a gig bag for Molly, my main gigging mandolin, for a long time. All my other cases are black, even the gig bags, except this one, inexplicably medium brown. It's a pretty awful red inside, but I don't mind too much. Molly needed some care taken for her safety.

      Attachment 209889

      Oh, and speaking of gig bags - that's what I usually use for air travel. The slim profile it provides enables it to be stowed under the seat in front of me. I just have to alert my fellow travellers to its presence and implore them not to step on it. So far, though, so good.
    1. ColdBeerGoCubs's Avatar
      ColdBeerGoCubs - Oct-11-2023, 7:49pm
      I'm with Scoot Stichenheimer on this one - The Collings case was the most significant case to debut in our (my) lifetime. I know - "it's not a flight case, why's it so expensive?"

      This thing was made with a level of quality that I don't think I've ever seen before. It's light, it's strong and it's just flat out beautiful. And I did the same thing as Scott - when I found out they were going to stop making them, I bought every one that I could find. One of them still sits empty, like Scott's, giving me an excuse to buy a mandolin worthy of it. It's that good. Now if Hamlett will build me an oval hole with a virzi - I'll have something to toss in it.
    1. danb's Avatar
      danb - Oct-12-2023, 2:57am
      Quote Originally Posted by BradKlein View Post
      I took more of a 'case candy' approach than the other authors. I've found some pretty nice materials in vintage cases. Besides case keys and interesting picks, a number of tuning aids including the tiny harmonica style pitch pipes. Also photos, hand written sheet music, and of course those interesting woven 'straps' that look more like something off a fancy curtain!
      Some years ago I saw an ebay auction for vintage string packets. I ended up with about 2 dozen of the wax paper "The Gibson" strings from approx 1905-1915. I'm down to just a handful now, since nearly every time I meet someone with a vintage case I like to give them a packet to put under the peghead.

      My own vintage F2 case has a bit more personality, I suppose that might have been more interesting to see vs my much more practical description of the Pegasus!

      My particular F2 also has a fair bit of personality, particularly the pungent odor it came to me with. A joke nickname of "Mongo" after the film "blazing saddles" sort of stuck after a few encounters with friends. It took several months of activated charcoal "odor eaters" from shoes stuck down the soundhole to de-stink this mandolin enough to stop my eyes watering! He still lives on a wall hanging cradle to prevent his lingering stank from gathering momentum again.

      Attachment 209910Attachment 209909

      The original case that came with this F2 smelled just as bad. It was like someone had left a wool sweater in a cave, or like opening the cellar in a huanted house. It was also barely holding together. I swapped with a friend who wanted to restore it for a still-rough-but-serviceable vintage case with red lining (pictured).

      When I got that case, the handle was missing.. but strangely enough the handle (you can see it here) was the only spare part I had. I had helped a fellow in London sell an early F4 that came with a tooled leather case that had seen action in world war 1. He told me that his father (a British soldier) had traded food to an American soldier in the trenches for it! It was a gorgeous orange F4 circa 1912. The case was completley shot save the handle, it crumbled to the touch and was past saving. When I met the owner of that F4 in london, he arrived carrying the mandolin and case in 2 plastic garbage bags!

      This is a typical Teens F2/F4 case, the fancier model with silk velvet lining instead of the more common purple flannel. I have some very light shoulder straps that attach to the D-rings for the case handle, so this case is usually over my shoulder. I've had to re-glue the lining in a few spots too. It's got just the right amount of wear really, it shows it's age and construction but nothing is falling apart.

      You'll notice there is a big "bald spot" in the velvet on the lid over the pickguard. This is quite common in old gibson cases that were stored with the mandolin inside for years. The pickguard is a celluloid material that can give off some caustic gasses that accumulate in years of storage and do some damage to the case.
    1. BradKlein's Avatar
      BradKlein - Oct-12-2023, 5:53am
      Quote Originally Posted by danb View Post
      My own vintage F2 case has a bit more personality, I suppose that might have been more interesting to see vs my much more practical description of the Pegasus!
      It's really an amazing combination, the asymmetrical f-model mandolin design and the case shaped to go with it. Strikingly beautiful together.
    1. Sue Rieter's Avatar
      Sue Rieter - Oct-12-2023, 8:50am
      My own road-weary but well loved blackface 1913 F2 came to Vermont from Texas in this funky hand-made wood and metal case. The mando was wrapped in an old, yellowed, hand-embroidered pillow case. I just know there's a story there, but the original seller in Texas (a music shop) claimed not to know anything about it's provenance.

      Attachment 209915

      Quote Originally Posted by danb View Post
      This is a typical Teens F2/F4 case, the fancier model with silk velvet lining instead of the more common purple flannel. I have some very light shoulder straps that attach to the D-rings for the case handle, so this case is usually over my shoulder. I've had to re-glue the lining in a few spots too. It's got just the right amount of wear really, it shows it's age and construction but nothing is falling apart.
      This is cool to see, as I've been wondering what the original case for one of these would look like. My mando currently lives in a serviceable but decidedly pedestrian budget imported rectangular foam case.
    1. JeffD's Avatar
      JeffD - Oct-12-2023, 12:33pm
      Case histories.
    Page 1 of 2 12 LastLast