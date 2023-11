Artistworks Presents The Virtual Mandolin Roundtable with Mike Marshall, Sierra Hull and Caterina Lichtenberg

Event Details

Live stream with Mike Marshall, Sierra Hull, and Caterina Lichtenberg

When: Thursday, November 9, 2023, at 11:30 am PT / 2:30 pm ET

Where: Streaming via ArtistWorks' YouTube, Facebook, & X (formerly Twitter) pages

All who enter get FREE lessons with notation, backing tracks, and more

Exclusive performances, discussions, and live Q&A with the audience

Additional Information

— Join Mike Marshall, Sierra Hull, & Caterina Lichtenberg for a special ArtistWorks live-stream event featuring performances, discussion, and Q&A on Thursday, November 9 at 11:30 AM Pacific Time.Plus, enter for your chance to win an Eastman MD305 Mandolin and get a handful of video lessons instantly delivered to your inbox absolutely free.One lucky winner will be selected to receive an Eastman MD305 Mandolin! Plus, three lucky runner-ups will receive a 12-month subscription to the ArtistWorks course of their choice.See Contest Rules for more information about the giveaway.