Artistworks Presents The Virtual Mandolin Roundtable with Mike Marshall, Sierra Hull and Caterina Lichtenberg

NAPA, CALIF. — Join Mike Marshall, Sierra Hull, & Caterina Lichtenberg for a special ArtistWorks live-stream event featuring performances, discussion, and Q&A on Thursday, November 9 at 11:30 AM Pacific Time.
Plus, enter for your chance to win an Eastman MD305 Mandolin and get a handful of video lessons instantly delivered to your inbox absolutely free.
Event Details
- Live stream with Mike Marshall, Sierra Hull, and Caterina Lichtenberg
- When: Thursday, November 9, 2023, at 11:30 am PT / 2:30 pm ET
- Where: Streaming via ArtistWorks' YouTube, Facebook, & X (formerly Twitter) pages
- All who enter get FREE lessons with notation, backing tracks, and more
- Exclusive performances, discussions, and live Q&A with the audience
Giveaway: One lucky winner will be selected to receive an Eastman MD305 Mandolin! Plus, three lucky runner-ups will receive a 12-month subscription to the ArtistWorks course of their choice.
See Contest Rules for more information about the giveaway.
Additional Information